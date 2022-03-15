Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Short Interest Down 22.7% in February

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 842,600 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the February 13th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 859,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 5,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.85, for a total value of $950,859.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 19,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $1,864,837.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,594 shares of company stock worth $6,038,822 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,505,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $711,195,000 after acquiring an additional 179,065 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,256,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,984,000 after acquiring an additional 59,161 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 23.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,860,000 after acquiring an additional 204,441 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 99.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,801,000 after acquiring an additional 536,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 61.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,606,000 after acquiring an additional 263,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBA opened at $82.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -112.41 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.16. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $81.28 and a twelve month high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.20.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

