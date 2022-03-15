Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Christopher Day Sells 713 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) VP Christopher Day sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $60,191.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Christopher Day also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Christopher Day sold 890 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.86, for a total value of $168,085.40.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $82.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.95 and a 200-day moving average of $160.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.41 and a beta of 1.26. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.28 and a twelve month high of $227.59.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,197,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,514,000 after acquiring an additional 122,339 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.20.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

