American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Short Interest Up 34.7% in February

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,940,000 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the February 13th total of 4,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AXL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.21.

AXL stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $8.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,060,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,996. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The stock has a market cap of $918.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.07. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 5.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $839,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

