American International Group Inc. Grows Stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Coeur Mining worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth $66,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth $76,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth $88,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Coeur Mining by 11.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michael Routledge acquired 11,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $50,097.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas S. Whelan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 27,760 shares of company stock worth $119,108 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Coeur Mining from $8.00 to $5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $11.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.36 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.69.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $207.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Coeur Mining’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

