American International Group Inc. Has $821,000 Stock Holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Veritiv worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 17.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,897,000 after buying an additional 23,180 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 22.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 135.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 8,847 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 14.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 116.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 8,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

Shares of VRTV stock opened at $119.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.24. Veritiv Co. has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $158.99.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $1.01. Veritiv had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

