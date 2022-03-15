American International Group Inc. Has $904,000 Stake in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of ICF International worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ICF International in the third quarter valued at $3,656,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in ICF International by 17.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in ICF International by 11.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 113,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in ICF International by 209.2% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in ICF International in the third quarter valued at $821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $89.24 on Tuesday. ICF International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $108.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. ICF International had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. ICF International’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ICF International, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is 15.01%.

In related news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total transaction of $511,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ICFI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of ICF International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

