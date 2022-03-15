American International Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,012,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,228,000 after buying an additional 196,044 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 219.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 993,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,860,000 after buying an additional 683,192 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 0.5% in the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 850,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,241,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 14.9% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 730,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,365,000 after buying an additional 94,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 20.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 549,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,661,000 after buying an additional 91,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CYBR. Mizuho increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush cut their price objective on CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.39.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $142.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

