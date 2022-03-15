American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,021 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBGI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,227,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,230 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 98.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 920,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,242,000 after purchasing an additional 456,993 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 36.4% in the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,048,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,211,000 after purchasing an additional 279,524 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 14.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,059,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,240,000 after purchasing an additional 260,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,858,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,232,000 after buying an additional 229,583 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

SBGI opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $38.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.58. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Sinclair Broadcast Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is -18.18%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.