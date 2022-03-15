American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg Sells 400 Shares

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ANAT opened at $188.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.46. American National Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.69 and a 1 year high of $195.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in American National Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American National Group in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in American National Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in American National Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American National Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

