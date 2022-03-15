Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock Position Lifted by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.85.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $273.60 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.18 and a 52-week high of $332.37. The stock has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $302.71 and a 200-day moving average of $293.67.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $202,143.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total transaction of $415,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,387 shares of company stock worth $18,661,233. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

