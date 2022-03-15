AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Short Interest Update

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMFGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, an increase of 45.6% from the February 13th total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 69.4 days.

Several brokerages have commented on AMVMF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group from €35.00 ($38.46) to €50.00 ($54.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMVMF opened at $37.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.48. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a 12 month low of $27.83 and a 12 month high of $42.10.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV engages in the manufacture and market of specialty metals and metallurgical vacuum furnace systems and provision of engineering services. It operates through the following segments: AGM Clean Energy Materials (CEM), AGM Critical Minerals (CMI) and AGM Critical Materials Technologies (CMT).

