AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson Buys 5,360 Shares of Stock

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson purchased 5,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.30 per share, for a total transaction of $500,088.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:AMN opened at $95.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.37. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.38 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.33.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.29. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 37.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth about $58,469,000. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,331,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,839,000 after acquiring an additional 99,832 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,030,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $689,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.20.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

