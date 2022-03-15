Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.60.

Shares of ADI opened at $145.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.81 and a 52-week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 95.60%.

Analog Devices Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.