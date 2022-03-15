Analysts Anticipate Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to Announce $0.94 EPS

Analysts expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.96. Agree Realty reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.45.

Agree Realty stock opened at $62.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.99 and its 200-day moving average is $68.15. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $61.62 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 152.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $50,467,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $1,127,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,667,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,322,000 after purchasing an additional 615,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 38,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

