Analysts Anticipate Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $868.41 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) will post sales of $868.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $883.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $846.97 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public reported sales of $342.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 153.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full year sales of $3.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $9,185,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total value of $2,523,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 217,875 shares of company stock worth $20,507,014. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.90. 48,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,445. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $120.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.85.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

