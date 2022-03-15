Analysts Anticipate Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) to Announce -$0.67 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.61). Kymera Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 131%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.14) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.58) to ($0.99). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.09). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.60% and a negative return on equity of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $15.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

KYMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.91.

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $36.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.31. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $29.93 and a 12 month high of $69.12.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 272,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.76 per share, with a total value of $10,299,681.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 34,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $1,400,405.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 403,076 shares of company stock valued at $15,375,973 and sold 46,077 shares valued at $2,422,749. 23.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 3,292.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

