Analysts Anticipate Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.94 Billion

Analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) will post $7.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.07 billion. Nutrien posted sales of $4.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full year sales of $34.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.47 billion to $36.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $30.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.06 billion to $36.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTR. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James set a $95.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Atlantic Securities raised Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 25.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,484,000 after buying an additional 3,041,113 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Nutrien by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,733,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,154,000 after acquiring an additional 396,613 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,724,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,905,000 after purchasing an additional 170,619 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 5.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,219,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,201,000 after purchasing an additional 563,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,220,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,215,000 after buying an additional 463,987 shares during the period. 64.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien stock opened at $99.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $102.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.15. The company has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

