Analysts Anticipate Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $732.52 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $732.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $717.30 million and the highest is $751.00 million. Primerica reported sales of $636.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $724.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.82 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Primerica from $175.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.13.

Shares of NYSE PRI traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.19. 11,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,741. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.40. Primerica has a 1 year low of $121.22 and a 1 year high of $179.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.48%.

Primerica announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 17th that permits the company to buyback $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $456,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,817,000 after buying an additional 29,802 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,929,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,676,000 after buying an additional 27,591 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,267,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,345,000 after buying an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,046,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,412,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,936,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

