Analysts Anticipate West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to Post $2.18 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.26 and the lowest is $2.07. West Pharmaceutical Services posted earnings per share of $2.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full-year earnings of $9.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.21 to $9.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $10.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WST. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of WST traded up $15.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $385.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,444. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $385.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $418.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.30. West Pharmaceutical Services has a fifty-two week low of $268.42 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,094,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,796,302,000 after purchasing an additional 664,275 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,455,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,620,762,000 after purchasing an additional 54,510 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,514,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $710,469,000 after purchasing an additional 72,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $646,546,000 after purchasing an additional 40,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,338,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $627,811,000 after purchasing an additional 105,397 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

