Analysts Expect Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Equities analysts expect Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Athersys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Athersys posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athersys will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Athersys.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATHX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of Athersys stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. Athersys has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of -1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Athersys during the third quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Athersys by 113.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Athersys during the third quarter worth $41,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in Athersys by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Athersys by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 21,481 shares in the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

