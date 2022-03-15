Analysts Expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) will report $25.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.90 million and the highest is $25.35 million. Castle Biosciences reported sales of $22.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year sales of $118.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $116.80 million to $119.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $154.38 million, with estimates ranging from $153.75 million to $155.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.22. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.80.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $87,191.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 66,762 shares of company stock worth $2,625,570 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 161.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 143.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

CSTL traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,944. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $31.46 and a one year high of $78.92. The stock has a market cap of $928.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.85 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.76.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

