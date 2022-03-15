Analysts Expect Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) will announce $33.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.23 million and the lowest is $32.58 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment reported sales of $20.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 67.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full year sales of $108.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.01 million to $109.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $143.59 million, with estimates ranging from $138.95 million to $148.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSSE shares. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 212.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.06. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $47.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.59.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.