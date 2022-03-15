Analysts Expect Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) to Post $1.19 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) to post $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Colliers International Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.26. Colliers International Group reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Colliers International Group will report full year earnings of $6.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $7.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $8.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Colliers International Group.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.42. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 69.42% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CIGI shares. TheStreet downgraded Colliers International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

CIGI traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $123.03. 8,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,488. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.81. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.50. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $98.23 and a twelve month high of $158.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 57.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at $199,000. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

