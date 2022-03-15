Analysts Expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $535.35 Million

Analysts expect that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) will report $535.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $555.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $513.56 million. Genesco reported sales of $538.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year sales of $2.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.83. Genesco had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $727.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genesco by 4.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Genesco in the third quarter valued at about $736,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Genesco by 20.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,283 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Genesco by 145.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 74,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Genesco by 119.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 8,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GCO traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.22. The stock had a trading volume of 192,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,611. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $981.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 2.05. Genesco has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $73.72.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

