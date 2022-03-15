Analysts Expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $535.35 Million

Analysts expect that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) will report $535.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $555.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $513.56 million. Genesco reported sales of $538.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.
On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year sales of $2.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Genesco.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.83. Genesco had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $727.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genesco by 4.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Genesco in the third quarter valued at about $736,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Genesco by 20.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,283 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Genesco by 145.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 74,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Genesco by 119.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 8,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE GCO traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.22. The stock had a trading volume of 192,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,611. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $981.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 2.05. Genesco has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $73.72.
Genesco Company Profile (Get Rating)
Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.
