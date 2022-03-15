Analysts Expect Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $652.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) will report sales of $652.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $661.00 million and the lowest is $643.30 million. Gildan Activewear posted sales of $589.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full year sales of $3.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $784.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GIL shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

GIL stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.35. 10,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,635. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 20.13%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

