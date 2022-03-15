Analysts Expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.88 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) to announce $23.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $28.40 million. ImmunoGen reported sales of $15.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year sales of $90.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $77.97 million to $100.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $145.89 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $247.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 98.58% and a negative net margin of 199.41%. The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IMGN. TheStreet lowered ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

