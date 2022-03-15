Analysts Expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to Post $1.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) will report $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $1.39. Mr. Cooper Group posted earnings of $2.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 63.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year earnings of $5.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mr. Cooper Group.

Several research firms recently commented on COOP. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $177,591.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $390,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,192 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.15 and its 200 day moving average is $42.84. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $30.53 and a 1-year high of $52.34.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

