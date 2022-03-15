Analysts Issue Forecasts for AirBoss of America Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) – Pi Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of AirBoss of America in a research report issued on Thursday, March 10th. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cormark reduced their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on AirBoss of America from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AirBoss of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.00.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio is 13.88%.
In other news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$32.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,799,077 shares in the company, valued at C$154,050,371.70.
About AirBoss of America
AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.
