Analysts Set Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) PT at $12.33

Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Enerflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Shares of Enerflex stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.09. 3,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,257. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.57. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93.

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canada, USA and Rest of World. The firm’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions serving the natural gas production industry.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.