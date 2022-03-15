Analysts Set Expectations for Graybug Vision, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRAY)

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Graybug Vision in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Graybug Vision’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.76) EPS.

Get Graybug Vision alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Graybug Vision in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Graybug Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.35.

NASDAQ:GRAY opened at $1.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.46. Graybug Vision has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $8.72. The stock has a market cap of $24.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 3.07.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Graybug Vision by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Graybug Vision by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 14,525 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Graybug Vision during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Graybug Vision during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in Graybug Vision during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

About Graybug Vision (Get Rating)

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Graybug Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graybug Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.