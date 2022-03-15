Analysts Set Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Target Price at $101.20

Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.20.

Several research firms have weighed in on THRM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 3,314.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Gentherm by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Gentherm by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $68.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $248.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.34 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gentherm will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentherm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.