Analysts Set Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Target Price at $47.50

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NRIX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 31.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,051,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,486,000 after purchasing an additional 957,773 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,547,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,761,000 after purchasing an additional 64,288 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,137,000 after purchasing an additional 670,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 35.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,859,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,332,000 after buying an additional 481,606 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,466,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,896,000 after buying an additional 303,153 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRIX traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $13.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,400,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,738. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $47.84. The company has a market cap of $601.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.51.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.18). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 393.93% and a negative return on equity of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

