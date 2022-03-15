Analysts Set Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) PT at $77.80

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on O shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

O stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,918,133. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $61.43 and a 1 year high of $74.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.06 and its 200-day moving average is $69.07.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 314.90%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 30.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 116,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 26,903 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 28,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 67.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 686,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,526,000 after purchasing an additional 276,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 185,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,288,000 after purchasing an additional 52,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

