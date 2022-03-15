Analysts Set Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) PT at $100.72

Shares of Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.72.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, November 29th. HSBC upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Rémy Cointreau from €185.00 ($203.30) to €180.00 ($197.80) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rémy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

REMYY traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $18.25. 132,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,065. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average of $21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rémy Cointreau has a 12-month low of $17.96 and a 12-month high of $24.72.

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

