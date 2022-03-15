Analysts Set Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) PT at $100.72

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2022

Shares of Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYYGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.72.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, November 29th. HSBC upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Rémy Cointreau from €185.00 ($203.30) to €180.00 ($197.80) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rémy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

REMYY traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $18.25. 132,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,065. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average of $21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rémy Cointreau has a 12-month low of $17.96 and a 12-month high of $24.72.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.