Analysts Set RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target at $696.29

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $696.29.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RH by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,688,000 after purchasing an additional 28,841 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RH by 576.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RH traded up $7.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $333.03. 6,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,760. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. RH has a twelve month low of $320.81 and a twelve month high of $744.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $409.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $554.31.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

