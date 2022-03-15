Analysts Set Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Target Price at C$39.43

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$39.43.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZZZ shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. CIBC lowered their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$47.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

TSE:ZZZ traded up C$0.23 on Tuesday, hitting C$28.34. 178,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.70, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.02. Sleep Country Canada has a 52 week low of C$26.02 and a 52 week high of C$41.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

About Sleep Country Canada (Get Rating)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

