Analyzing Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) and Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) and Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Shiseido shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of Prometheus Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Prometheus Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Shiseido and Prometheus Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shiseido 0 0 2 0 3.00 Prometheus Biosciences 0 0 8 0 3.00

Prometheus Biosciences has a consensus price target of $50.38, indicating a potential upside of 9.94%. Given Prometheus Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Prometheus Biosciences is more favorable than Shiseido.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shiseido and Prometheus Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shiseido $9.43 billion 1.92 $386.75 million $0.96 47.16 Prometheus Biosciences $1.23 million 1,450.56 -$37.14 million N/A N/A

Shiseido has higher revenue and earnings than Prometheus Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Shiseido and Prometheus Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shiseido 4.06% 2.66% 1.21% Prometheus Biosciences -2,696.67% -44.74% -28.31%

Shiseido Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shiseido Co., Ltd. engages in the production and sale of cosmetics for men and women. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Travel Retail, Professional, and Others. The Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe segments sell cosmetics, fragrance, and personal care products with core brands such as Shiseido, clé de peau BEAUTÉ, ELIXIR, MAQUILLAGE, AUPRES, urara, TSUBAKI, Za, and narciso rodriguez in each corresponding region. The Travel Retail segment retails Shiseido, clé de peau BEAUTÉ, bareMinerals, and NARS brands in airport duty-free shops excluding Japan. The Professional segment manages the sale of beauty products in Japan, China, and Asia. The Others segment includes headquarter functions, production, frontier science, and restaurant businesses. The company was founded by Arinobu Fukuhara on September 17, 1872 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD. The company has a diagnostics development and collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; co-development and manufacturing agreement with Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH; license agreement with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center; and strategic collaboration with Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. was formerly known as Precision IBD, Inc. and changed its name to Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. in October 2019. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in San Diego, California.

