AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Down 6%

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) traded down 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.52 and last traded at $26.72. 2,334 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 163,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.60.

The stock has a market cap of $707.57 million, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.39 and its 200-day moving average is $30.70.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 91.49%. Analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,303,462.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,746,000 after purchasing an additional 19,273 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 803,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,918,000 after buying an additional 47,902 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 549,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,904,000 after buying an additional 149,494 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after buying an additional 18,928 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 347,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after buying an additional 58,563 shares during the period. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

