Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) CEO Cheryl R. Blanchard Acquires 8,100 Shares

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) CEO Cheryl R. Blanchard bought 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.57 per share, with a total value of $207,117.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $48.37. The company has a market cap of $367.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.10.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.33). Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANIK. TheStreet lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Anika Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 169.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 92,860.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

