Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Increased to $483.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $465.00 to $483.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.38% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho raised Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.30.
Shares of Anthem stock opened at $458.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem has a 52-week low of $336.49 and a 52-week high of $478.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $451.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 76.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.
About Anthem (Get Rating)
Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.
