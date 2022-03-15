Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Increased to $483.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $465.00 to $483.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho raised Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.30.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $458.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem has a 52-week low of $336.49 and a 52-week high of $478.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $451.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 28.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 76.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

