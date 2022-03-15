APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Buys 3,439 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,285. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.73. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.90 and a 52 week high of $82.63.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

