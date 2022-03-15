APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Takes $388,000 Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 86.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 96.8% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.40.

In other The Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 475,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $28,875,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 585,233 shares of company stock valued at $37,879,695 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BX traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.71. The company had a trading volume of 54,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,240,688. The company has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.34 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.18.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.25%.

The Blackstone Group Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.