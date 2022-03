Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 7.0% over the last three years.

Shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $13.91. 50,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,943. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.48. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $16.12.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 9,792 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 33,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 696,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 30,780 shares in the last quarter.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

