Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 7.0% over the last three years.
Shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $13.91. 50,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,943. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.48. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $16.12.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apollo Tactical Income Fund (AIF)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.