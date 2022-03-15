Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Jackson Square Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,728 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.3% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $150.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.33 and its 200-day moving average is $160.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.51.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

