Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,405 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.8% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC grew its position in Apple by 68.8% in the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,975,000 after acquiring an additional 34,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Raymond James increased their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen upped their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.51.

Shares of AAPL opened at $150.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

