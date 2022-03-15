Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,863 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.6% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $77,000. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $151.35 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.13.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.57%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “top pick” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.51.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

