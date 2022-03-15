Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC cut its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $32,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock opened at $120.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.14 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.53.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.66.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

