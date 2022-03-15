Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Ares Capital posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 86.10% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 159,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 0.8% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 60,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in Ares Capital by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 13,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 26,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.59%.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

