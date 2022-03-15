Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Acquires 23,289 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,289 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 8.7% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $43,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $126.26. 226,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,730,662. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $122.92 and a 1 year high of $131.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.77.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

