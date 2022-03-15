Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Acquires 4,923 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up about 2.3% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned 0.18% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $11,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,400,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,298,000 after purchasing an additional 252,287 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,779,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,171,000 after purchasing an additional 473,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,126,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,334,000 after purchasing an additional 187,234 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,210,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,885,000 after purchasing an additional 316,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,947,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,484,000 after purchasing an additional 87,858 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.70. 1,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,048. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.38. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $51.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

